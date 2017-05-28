South Yorkshire dad who subjected wife to 11 hour attack is spared jail

A South Yorkshire dad who subjected his wife to a vicious and sustained attack, some of which was carried out as their young daughter was sat on her lap, has been spared jail.

Sheffield Crown Court was told how on the afternoon of October 31 last year, Scott Brunt returned from a drinking binge to the home he had previously been living at with his estranged wife and two young children.

Prosecuting, Megan Rhys, told the court that initially Brunt had appeared to be in a good mood and even kissed his wife, who he had been separated from for some time at the time the incident took place, on the cheek.

But after putting his four-year-old son to bed he returned in a bad mood.

"He came downstairs, and she could tell by his face that things had changed," said Ms Rhys.

She told the court that Brunt, who when the offence took place was residing at his new home, then attempted to initiate sexual contact with his wife.

When she refused and attempted to walk away he began 'growling' at her and hit her numerous times to her face and body.

Brunt's terrified wife begged him to stop, but he continued beating her. During the course of the attack, their two-year-old daughter woke up.

Ms Rhys explained how Brunt's wife went to see to their daughter, and hoped that by the time she came back Brunt would have calmed down.

When she returned with their daughter Brunt resumed the assault, and even hit her as the toddler was sat on her lap.

Brunt's mother was called to the house as the attack assault, but she was also unable to stop him from attacking his wife.

The prolonged assault, which took place over the course of around 11 hours, only came to an end when Brunt's victim secretly used the text message facility for the emergency services causing the police to be called to the property.

In police interview Brunt said he had hit his wife a few times in self-defence after she launched an attack on him.

When asked to explain why her face was swollen, Brunt told police it was because she had recently had botox injections.

Brunt, of Canklow Road, Rotherham later admitted to one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm at an earlier hearing.

Ms Rhys told the court Brunt's wife said she did not want to resume their relationship, but said she wanted him to the 'help' he needed for his issues with violence and alcohol.

Judge Roger Thomas sentenced him to 12 months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered him to complete 100 hours of unpaid work as well as a 50-day rehabilitation requirement.

He said: "You gave your wife a substantial and prolonged beating while your children were in the house.

"It [domestic violence] is the worst sort of violence.

"This suspended sentence is not a let off, this is not you walking away from court and forgetting it about it for that two years.

"This will be hanging over your head."

A restraining order was also put in place to prevent him from contacting his wife, who told the court she intends to proceed with divorce proceedings.