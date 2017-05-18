South Yorkshire drug dealer concealed hundreds of pounds of crack cocaine in a Kinder Egg

A South Yorkshire drug dealer, who hid dozens of wraps of crack cocaine in a Kinder Egg, has been put behind bars.

During a sentencing at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday morning, the court was told how the attention of officers on duty at around 8.10pm on September 23, 2016 was drawn to a vehicle travelling along Drummond Street, Rotherham.

Officers in a marked car began pursuing the vehicle that was carrying defendant, Ryan Colclough, in the back seat.

Prosecuting, Stephanie Hollis, told the court that officers felt that the car 'was trying to lose' them due to the twists and turns it was taking along the journey through Rotherham town centre.

As a result, the police officers in the vehicle turned their sirens on and indicated that the car pull over.

The car, which had noticeable drug paraphernalia scattered around the back seat, pulled over as requested and Colclough, of Burns Road, Rotherham was arrested and searched.

Hidden inside the 20-year-old's shorts was a 'Kinder Egg,' which contained around 46 wraps of crack cocaine.

Ms Hollis said: "The wraps weighed a total of 2.28 grams. The expert drugs officers confirmed the drug was crack cocaine, and that it was split in to wraps of around 0.1 grams sold at £10 each, with a street value of £460."

Colclough initially made no comment in police interview, but later admitted to dealing drugs and pleaded guilty to one charge of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

Defending, Andrew Smith, said: "He fits the stereo type of someone used by others to supply drugs, to run around and do the dangerous side of the job.

Mr Smith added that Colclough was addicted to the drug, Spice, at the time of the offence and had since worked hard to begin his recovery.

Sentencing Colclough to 32 months in prison, Recorder Simon Eckersley, said: "You know, and I'm sure your family know, to deal in the sort of Class A drugs you have been has particularly severe consequences.

"They are illegal because they blight and ruin lives."