South Yorkshire fire round up: Arsonists torch rubbish bins

Firefighters were called out to tackle a number of incidents across the South Yorkshire region last night.

At around 8.30pm, the fire service were called out to a bin that had been torched by arsonists, just off Manor Park Road, Manor.

They were called out to tackle a fire in the open in Sandford Grove in the Abbeydale Road area of the city at around midnight that is believed to have been started deliberately.

Firefighters tackled two fires in the open in Chestnut Avenue and Victoria Avenue in the Rossington area of Doncaster between midnight and 1am.

They were called to extinguish a bin that had been torched in Myrtle Drive, Heeley at around 4am this morning.