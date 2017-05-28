South Yorkshire fire round-up: Arsonists torch waste dumped by fly-tippers

Firefighters were called out to a number of incidents across the South Yorkshire region last night.

At around 10pm, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were called out to Hartley Brook Road, Shiregreen where arsonists had set fire to rubbish that had been dumped by fly-tippers.

They were then called out to a bin blaze in Cemetery Road, Grimethorpe at 10.30pm.

Then, at around 11.40pm they attended a bush fire in Joseph Street, Grimethorpe which is believed to have been started deliberately.

At 2am, they were called out to a roadside fire in Rock Street, Burngreave.