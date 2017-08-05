South Yorkshire fire round up: House fire, arsonists torch shed

South Yorkshire firefighters were called out to a number of incidents across the region last night and in the early hours of this morning.

They were called to tackle a fire that had broken out at a home in Mount Vernon Road, Barnsley at approximately 10.30pm last night.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said an investigation in the cause of the fire is due to get underway this morning.

At about 1.30am they were called out to extinguish a shed fire believed to have been started deliberately on the grounds of a property in Rose Grove, Wombwell.

Then at around 4am they were called out to a bin that had been set on fire behind the Asda supermarket in High Street, Grimethorpe.

Firefighters were called out to assist a medical agency with an emergency in the Ecclesall area at 7.15am. A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said no further information on the incident could be given at this time.