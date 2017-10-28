South Yorkshire fire round-up: October 28

Firefighters were called out to a number of incidents across the South Yorkshire region last night.

At around 8pm, one appliance from Doncaster station and another from Thorne station was sent out to a property in Kinsborne Green, Dunscroft following the activation of a fire alarm.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue confirmed the alarm was activated after the property's elderly resident left a saucepan of beans on the hob which caught light, and caused the kitchen to fill with smoke.

The blaze had been extinguished by the time the fire service arrived, and work was then done to clear the property of smoke.

At approximately 10.30pm, firefighters were called out to Coach Road, Greasbrough to tackle a car blaze.

The fire is believed to have started accidentally as a result of the vehicle's faulty engine, a South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said.