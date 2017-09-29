South Yorkshire firefighters called to basketball courts blaze

A fire at some basketball courts kept firefighters busy last night.

A crew from Maltby Fire Station was called to the scene in the town on Muglet Lane at 8.20pm.

A spokesperson for the brigade said there was no description as to what was on fire and the cause is under investigation.

Firefighters left after 15 minutes.

Over in Doncaster, arsonists torched a Ford Transit Van in Princess Avenue, Stainforth, at 12.50am this morning.

They spent about 20 minutes at the scene.