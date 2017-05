A cat-astrophie was avoided this morning - as firefighters rescued a cat that had somehow gotten stuck behind a car radiator.

Firefighters from Rotherham Central Fire Station released the curious kitten from inside a vehicle parked on a town street this morning.

The brigade posted pictures of the unusual rescue to Twitter and posted: "Cat-astrophe avoided! Rotherham white watch came to the rescue of this curious kitten this morning - stuck behind the radiator of a car."