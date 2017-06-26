South Yorkshire fires round-up: Arson attacks, house blaze and grassland fires

South Yorkshire firefighters had a busy weekend - tackling arson attacks, a house blaze and a series of grassland fires.

A skip was accidentally set on fire in Harrison Street, Holmes in Rotherham, on Saturday at 1.25pm. A crew from Elm Lane Fire Station spent 30 minutes at the scene.

Firefighters from Doncaster Central Station were called out to a grassland blaze that had been started accidentally close to Great North Road in Rossington at 1.30pm on Saturday.

Arsonists set fire to a van in Bootham Lane, Dunscroft in Doncaster at 5pm on Saturday. Thorne firefighters dealt with the blaze.

A fire broke out a double garage and workshop at Gildingwells in Rotherham on Sunday at 3pm. It was started accidentally and crews from Aston and Maltby stations were called to deal with the blaze. Nobody was injured.

Cooking left on the stove caused a fire to break out in a home on Highstone Road in Worsbrough Common, Barnsley, at 4.30pm on Sunday. Crews from Barnsley, Cudworth and Dearne extinguished the blaze. There were no reported injuries.

Arsonists caused a fire to grassland in Musgrave Road, Shirecliffe, at 7pm on Sunday. A crew from Elm Lane Fire Station extinguished the blaze.