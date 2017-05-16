South Yorkshire fires round-up: Bin fire spreads to bench

A bin fire spread to a bench in Doncaster last night.

The incident happened in King Street, Thorne, at about 10.20pm and firefighters from Thorne Station spent about 20 minutes tackling the blaze.

The exact cause is yet to be established but it is thought to be accidental.

Elsewhere, a digger went up in flames in Midland Street, Barnsley town centre, at about 7.30pm. The cause was accidental and a crew from Barnsley Central Station spent an hour at the scene.

Arsonists set fire to a Ford Transit van in Wentworth Road, Elsecar, at 3.45am this morning. Firefighters from Tankersley Fire Station were called to the scene and spent 30 minutes putting the flames out.