South Yorkshire fires round-up: Spate of arson attacks, shed blaze and rubbish fires

South Yorkshire firefighters had a busy weekend following a spate of arson attacks and other fires.

A shed went up in flames in Redshank Road, Wath in Rotherham at 1.30pm on Saturday.

It had been started accidentally.

Arsonists set fire to a scooter in Nuttall Place, Park Hill, Sheffield at noon on Sunday. A crew from Sheffield Central Fire Station dealt with the incident.

At around the same time yobs also set alight a motorbike in Southey Green Road, Southey Green. Firefighters from Rivelin put the flames out.

A pile of litter was accidentally set on fire in Pepper Street, Hoyland, Barnsley, on Sunday at 7.30pm. Firefighter spent about 30 minutes at the scene.

Litter on Remington Road, Parson Cross, also went up in flames on Sunday at 7.30pm.

It was started accidentally and a crew from Elm Lane Fire Station were called out to deal with it.

Arsonists set fire to a car in Padlock Road, Balby in Doncaster, at midnight on Sunday.

A crew from Doncaster Central Fire Station put the flames out.