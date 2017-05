A man had to be cut free from his vehicle after a crash in Barnsley last night.

The driver, aged in his 40s, got stuck when his car ended up on its side in Thurgoland Hall Lane in Thurgoland at about 9.30pm last night.

Three fire crews from Barnsley Central and Penistone stations were called to the scene and used specialist equipment to cut the man free.

He was taken to hospital. The extend of his injuries are not known yet. The cause of the collision is being investigated.