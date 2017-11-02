South Yorkshire man wanted for burglaries on the run

A man wanted in connection with a string of burglaries is being hunted by police.

Jamie Lloyd, aged 31, of Worsborough in Barnsley is wanted in connection with a number of reported burglaries committed in the town centre.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers are asking for anyone who has seen Lloyd to not approach him and immediately contact police on 999.

"Have you seen Jamie Lloyd? Do you know where he is?

"If you see Lloyd please call 999. Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."