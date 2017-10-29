South Yorkshire motorists warned of speeding scam email

South Yorkshire motorists are being urged not to click on links in emails claiming they have been caught speeding, after Action Fraud received thousands of reports of a scam email being circulated.

Action Fraud, the UK's national fraud and cyber crime reporting centre, said analysis of the reports shows the emails have been sent by cyber criminals to victims across the UK.

The emails claims that you are being notified about a Notice of Intended Prosecution (NIP) and have photographic evidence that you failed to adhere to the speed limit at specific date, time and location.

An Action Fraud spokesman said: "This is of course not true, but it goes on to say that because you have been named as a driver of the vehicle you have a legal obligation to comply with the provisions of the notice.

"The aim of these emails is to get you to click on the link to “check the photographic evidence” which leads to banking trojan malware.

"NIP’s are never sent by email, they are always sent through the post using a Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) registered address."

Residents who receive one are being warned not to click on any attachments, to delete the email and report it to the National Fraud & Cyber Crime Reporting Centre.