South Yorkshire MP Michael Dugher quitting Parliament to 'make a difference outside of politics'

Barnsley East MP Michael Dugher has revealed he is quitting Parliament 'to make a difference in life outside of politics' and spend more time with his family.

He becomes the 11th Labour MP to announce they will not contest the general election on June 8.

Speaking to the PolitcsHome website, the former shadow cabinet member said he had made the decision to stand down after seven years as an MP "with some sadness" and wished Labour "nothing but the best for the future."

But he said it must be a party which is "in touch with working class people and one that can get into government so we can actually do something to really help people."

Mr Dugher, who has been MP for Barnsley East since 2010, said: "It is with some sadness I can confirm that I will be standing down from Parliament.

"As someone who grew up in a South Yorkshire pit village very close to my Barnsley constituency, I have been proud beyond all words to represent the great people of Barnsley East. I will always be grateful for their support and friendship.

"I have worked for the Labour movement for nearly all of the past 20 years. Throughout that time I have always tried to fight for a Labour party that is in touch with working class people and one that can get into government so we can actually do something to really help people.

"I wish the party and more importantly the people of Barnsley nothing but the best for the future. There are always lots of reasons when you make any big decisions.

"It's time now for me to make a difference in life outside of politics. It's also time that I do what is best for my wife and children, whom I love with all my heart."

Mr Dugher served in Ed Miliband's shadow cabinet, and was initially part of Jeremy Corbyn's frontbench team as shadow minister for culture, media and sport - but was sacked in January last year as Mr Corbyn carried out his first major reshuffle.