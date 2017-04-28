South Yorkshire MP stepping down to become chief executive of UK Music

Barnsley East MP Michael Dugher - who is stepping down at the General Election in June - has been appointed as the new chief executive of UK Music.

The former shadow culture secretary said he was 'thrilled' by the appointment.

Mr Dugher will take up the position with the music industry trade body, which lobbies politicians on behalf of the live and recorded music industry, in mid May.

He said: "I have engaged with the organisation for several years and have seen it go from strength to strength thanks to its board, chairman Andy Heath and previous chief executive officer Feargal Sharkey and Jo Dipple.

"There is a great team at UK Music who do brilliant work and I'm really looking forward to working with them.

"British music is a world-beating industry which brings huge economic benefits for our country. I am determined to work with all the individual members of UK Music - on the business and creator side - to ensure our industry is protected during the Brexit process and that we continue to thrive.

"Safeguarding intellectual property, protecting venues, promoting new opportunities and broadening diversity in the sector are all central to our work at UK Music.

"Music has been a lifelong passion for me and I'm looking forward to helping make a real difference as UK Music's new chief executive."

Mr Dugher, aged 42, is well known in Westminster circles for his love of pop music - especially the Beatles - and performed at the Cavern Club in Liverpool during Labour's party conference in the Fab Four's home city in 2016.

UK Music chairman Mr Heath said: "Michael is a first class and dynamic choice with a proven track record as a powerful supporter of British music - both the artists and the commercial organisations.

"He knows the business and politics inside out."