South Yorkshire Police chiefs seek new bobbies to improve force

Police chiefs in South Yorkshire are seeking new police officers in a 'quest to be the best'.

They are advertising for existing police officers in other forces to transfer to South Yorkshire Police to bolster numbers.

Bosses want 'high calibre' police constables, detective constables, firearms officers and two inspectors.

They say the aim is for the county's police force to become the 'best in the country'.

A force spokesman said: "South Yorkshire Police is on a quest to be the best. Can you bring your skills to our organisation and help us continue to progress? We’re seeking a number of high-calibre transferees to join us from other Home Office forces.

"This is your opportunity to join talented, committed colleagues at our forward-thinking police force, and to use your skills and knowledge to help us achieve our ambitions."

Chief Constable Stephen Watson added: “If you are a serving officer who has the energy and enthusiasm to help with South Yorkshire Police’s mission to be the best force in the country, we are eager to hear from you.

“Good policing makes a real difference to people’s lives and brings about a deep sense of job satisfaction. Our officers are valued members of the community and those who choose to transfer to South Yorkshire will likely find their role will be challenging, but also very rewarding.

“We’re seeking compassionate people who are resilient and can readily adapt to quickly changing circumstances. In return, we offer a stimulating environment and broad opportunities for career progression.”