South Yorkshire Police hold memorial service for officers who died while working for the force

Members of the South Yorkshire Police force have taken part in a memorial service for officers who have died while working for the force

Dozens of officers attended the service, which was held outside Sheffield Cathedral this afternoon.

Commenting on social media, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The Sheffield memorial service will commemorated the lives of officers & staff who have died while working for SYP."

The force also told members of the public they should not be alarmed by the increase police presence in the area.