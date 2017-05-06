Search

South Yorkshire Police hold memorial service for officers who died while working for the force

Dozens of officers attended the service which was held outside Sheffield Cathedral this afternoon.

Members of the South Yorkshire Police force have taken part in a memorial service for officers who have died while working for the force

Dozens of officers attended the service, which was held outside Sheffield Cathedral this afternoon.

Commenting on social media, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The Sheffield memorial service will commemorated the lives of officers & staff who have died while working for SYP."

The force also told members of the public they should not be alarmed by the increase police presence in the area.