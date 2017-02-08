South Yorkshire Police's deputy chief constable retiring

South Yorkshire Police’s deputy chief constable has announced her retirement - less than two years after joining the force.

Deputy chief con Dawn Copley was appointed in October 2015 and will retire in April this year.

She has given 30 years’ service to the police, including spells at Lancashire Constabulary and Greater Manchester Police, and two years ago received a Queen’s Police Medal for distinguished service in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Last May she quit the role of chief constable after just 24 hours of being appointed due to “negative publicity” surrounding her alleged misconduct investigation by her former force.

An independent investigation concluded all the allegations against deputy chief con Copley were unfounded.

She said: “When I joined in April 1987 I could not have imagined the many and varied experiences that lay ahead – some have been immensely enjoyable, others have been terribly sad.

“But together these experiences have added up to a fabulous career and I have met some truly wonderful people along the way.

“I have been particularly proud and privileged to serve the communities of South Yorkshire and the men and women of SYP as their deputy chief constable.

“I am committed to doing my role to the best of my ability for the time that remains. While SYP continues to face some significant challenges, change is underway.

“I have seen first-hand how committed, enthusiastic and determined our staff are to deliver the best possible service to our communities and I know this will continue.

“It’s time for the next chapter in my life and I look forward to being able to spend more time with my family and friends.”

Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire's police and crime commissioner, said he shared DCC’s Copley’s relief that she could retire knowing the “unfair speculation” and investigation were behind her.

He added: “I would like to wish DCC Copley a very happy retirement and thank her for her valuable contributions during her time in South Yorkshire Police."

South Yorkshire Police’s chief constable Stephen Watson said deputy chief con Copley had performed her service with real distinction.

