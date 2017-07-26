South Yorkshire prisoner has jail term extended for wooden table leg assault

Have your say

A South Yorkshire prisoner has had his jail term extended for assaulting a fellow inmate with a table leg.

Christopher Teather, aged 25, formerly of Launce Road, Southey Green, left another prisoner with serious head injuries after hitting him with a wooden table leg at a Doncaster prison.

He carried out the attack in June last year while already serving a prison sentence for burglary.

Teather pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday and was sentenced to a further six-and-a-half years behind bars.

PC Emma Taylorson, of the prison investigation team, said after the case: “This was a violent and nasty attack that left a man seriously injured, so I am pleased that Teather has accepted responsibility for his crime.

“He was due for release at the end of this year but now faces a further six years behind bars.

“We work closely with the prison service to investigate crimes that happen inside prisons and violent crime is no exception.

“This type of behaviour is unacceptable and wherever possible we will bring these matters before court.”