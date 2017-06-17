South Yorkshire residents urged to barbecue safely ahead of boiling hot weekend

South Yorkshire residents planning to celebrate the warm weather with a barbecue this weekend are being reminded to take some basic steps to ensure their party plans don’t go up in smoke.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue say al fresco cooking carries a potential fire risk- but only if barbecues are used incorrectly.

Trevor Bernard, Head of Community Safety, said: “Many people will be taking advantage of the beautiful weather this weekend and after a week of rain, who can blame them. All we are saying is before you get started with the sausages and kebabs, take a minute to decide where you’re going to site it. Then, when the coals are properly cooled, dispose of them safely.”

The fire service has issued the following advice for anyone planning a barbecue:

- Site it on a flat surface well away from trees, shrubs and grassland

- Keep a bucket of water or sand close by, just in case

- Never use petrol or paraffin on a barbecue, only recognised lighters and starter fuels

- Make sure the coals have properly cooled before disposal and empty ashes onto bare soil, not into the bin

- Recent high-profile deaths on campsites involving barbecues have also prompted safety campaigners to remind campers of the fatal consequences of carbon monoxide poisoning.

- Barbecues continue to give off the deadly gas even after the coals are cool. So campers should never use barbecues inside tents, or to stay warm indoors.