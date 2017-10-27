South Yorkshire schoolboy attacked on way home

A boy was attacked while walking home from school.

The 14-year-old was allegedly assaulted on Middle Lane South in Clifton, Rotherham, on Wednesday, October 18, at 3.30pm.

He sustained injuries to his face. Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of assault and have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Detectives are still appealing for witnesses to come forward and in particular a good samaritan who helped the boy.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident that afternoon and are keen to trace a woman who stopped her car to help the victim after the assault.

"Are you the woman who stopped to help the teenager? Were you in the area at the time? Please call 101 quoting incident number 311 of 23 October 2017."