South Yorkshire schoolgirl is winner in Royal Mail’s 2017 Christmas stamp design competition

A Dronfield schoolgirl from Penny Acres Primary School has been named as the winner of the East Midlands aged four to seven-year-old category in Royal Mail’s 2017 Christmas stamp design competition.

Alice Hattersley’s stamp design will now take its place as one of the 24 that Prince Charles will choose to become either a 1st Class or 2nd Class Christmas stamp for 2017.

Alices’s entry was chosen as one of the best from over 200,000 received from across the country and from 19,799 in the East Midlands region.

The panel of judges for the East Mildands region included, Lilian Greenwood MP, Anna Sargent Royal Mail Delivery Sector Manager, Peter Bearne Education Correspondent ITV Central, Steve Hall Editor in Chief Derby Telegraph Nottingham Post and Leicester Mercury and Peter Knott Area Director Arts Council.

Only three times before in Royal Mail’s history – 1966, 1981 and 2013 - have the official Christmas stamps been designed by children.

By progressing to the final 24, Alice has won £500 in vouchers and £500 for her school.

The stamp will be on sale from November 7.