South Yorkshire trucker's £200k for family of Polish man killed in Berlin terror attack

A South Yorkshire trucker who was 'shocked and disgusted' by the Berlin Christmas market terror attack has raised nearly £200, 000 for the relatives of a truck driver killed in the atrocity.

Polish man Lucasz Urban, aged 37, was shot and stabbed when his lorry was hijacked by 24-year-old Tunisian national Anis Amri who drove the vehicle into crowds at the Breitscheidplatz market on December 19. The atrocity left 12 dead and 48 people injured.

Anis Amri.

Fellow trucker Dave Duncan, from Rotherham, was so appalled by the events he launched an online campaign to raise money for Mr Urban's family.

The 48-year-old initially thought the campaign would raise "a few hundred quid" but the figure now stands at more than £193,000, thanks to more than 10, 000 individual donations from people across the world.

Mr Duncan, of Broom Lane, Broom, said: "I watched the events unfold and I was absolutely shocked.

"It is disgusting that someone could do such a thing. I have been a truck driver for more than 20 years and I felt a connection there. It could have been me.

"I needed to do something. I thought it might raise a few hundred quid and I set a target of £2000 and overnight we had already smashed that. To now have nearly £200, 000 is incredible.

"Donations have come from all over the place, including Australia, Canada and the Philippines."

Following the incredible fundraising feat, the Polish ambassador Arkady Rzegocki invited the father-of-three and his partner Coral Leadbeater, aged 44, to the Polish embassy in London on Monday to personally thank him.

Ambassador Rzegocki said Mr Duncan's "compassion moved many."

Mr Urban's widow Zuzanna and their 17-year-old son Adam thanked Mr Duncan when he attended the funeral on December 30 in Banie, Poland.

He said: "There were thousands at the ceremony, including the Polish president Andrzej Duda. I have been overwhelmed by all of the reaction.

"I don't have an end target, I just want to keep it going."

Anis Amri pledged allegiance to ISIS before carrying out the attack. He was shot dead by police in Italy a few days after the attack.

To donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/lukaszurban