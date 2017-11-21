South Yorkshire youngsters given unique insight into life behind bars

Youngsters were given a unique insight into life behind bars - when they took part in a tour of a custody suite in Sheffield.

Young people aged 16 to 25 taking part in the Prince's Trust programme enjoyed a visit to Shepcote Lane custody suite to see how a prisoner would be processed by police.

Paul Newman MBE, assistant course team leader and a police community support officer, said: “This was a great opportunity for these young people to see the work the emergency services do across South Yorkshire.



“The team had a great morning and have passed on their thanks to all of the custody team.”



Those taking part in the 12-week Prince’s Trust programme are tasked with everything from team building exercises to exciting days out and community based projects and initiatives.