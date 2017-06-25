Spate of break-ins across south east Sheffield

A number of homes and vehicles were broken into across south east Sheffield in the last 24 hours.

Burglars struck at Rosemary Road in Beighton when the front door had been left unlocked while the occupant was in the garden sometime between Saturday and Sunday morning.

They took jewellery, cash, computers and mobile phones.

In the same time frame thieves struck at a home in Water Slacks Walk in Woodhouse, but this time left empty handed.

Thieves stole £600 worth of tools from a van in Stradbroke Crescent, Woodhouse, and then pinched number plates from a vehicle parked in Arnold Avenue, Gleadless.

Contact police with information on 101.