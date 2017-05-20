Spate of EIGHT break ins across Sheffield suburb in single day

Thieves targeted eight homes and vehicles across a Sheffield suburb during a 24 hour crimewave.

The Sheffield South West Local Policing Team said the incidents all happened between about 8am yesterday and 8am this morning.

Thieves forced a window at a property in Huntingdon Crescent, Sharrow, and stole car keys, two vehicles parked outside and a number of other household goods.

Offenders also gained access to homes in Penryhn Road and Guest Road in Hunters Bar through unlocked doors before smashing a glass door at a home in nearby Denham Road. Police have not said what was taken.

A window was also forced at a home in Langdon Street, Sharrow, and Reney Crescent, Greenhill. It has not yet been established what was stolen.

Thieves stole a number plate from a vehicle parked in Kenwood Park Road, Nether Edge, and a sat nav system from a car on Anns Road North in Heeley.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.