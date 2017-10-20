Spate of FIVE burglaries in 24 hours across Sheffield suburb

Burglars targeted five homes and vehicles in the space of 24 hours in a suburb of Sheffield.
All of the incidents took place between 7am yesterday and 7am today in the south western part of the city.
Burglars broke into a home in Neill Road, Hunters Bar, via an unsecure back window and stole computer equipment.
The locks were forced on a van door and tools taken in Kenwood Road, Nether Edge.
A vehicle was pinched from a pub car park in London Road, Highfields.
Burglars tried to force op en the back window of a property in Blue Ridge Close, Dore, but the homeowners disturbed them and they fled empty handed.
Power tools were stolen from a van in Lowedges Road, Lowedges.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101.
