Spate of FIVE burglaries in 24 hours across Sheffield suburb

Burglars targeted five homes and vehicles in the space of 24 hours in a suburb of Sheffield.

All of the incidents took place between 7am yesterday and 7am today in the south western part of the city.

Burglars broke into a home in Neill Road, Hunters Bar, via an unsecure back window and stole computer equipment.

The locks were forced on a van door and tools taken in Kenwood Road, Nether Edge.

A vehicle was pinched from a pub car park in London Road, Highfields.

Burglars tried to force op en the back window of a property in Blue Ridge Close, Dore, but the homeowners disturbed them and they fled empty handed.

Power tools were stolen from a van in Lowedges Road, Lowedges.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.