Spate of SEVEN vehicle and garden break-ins in singe day across part of Sheffield

Burglars targeted seven gardens and vehicles in a single day across part of Sheffield.

Ornaments were stole by a group of youths spotted entering a garden in Everingham Road, Longley, just before midnight yesterday.

At around the same time a man was spotted stealing top soil from Ecclesfield Park.

A woman who lives in Springwood Lane, High Green, witnessed a man stealing her shed that she had dismantled at 12.30pm yesterday.

Over in nearby Jeffcock Road, burglars broke into a shed at 8pm last night and took solar lights.

There was also a spate of thefts from vehicles.

A number plate was taken from a vehicle on Molineaux Road, Shiregreen, between 11pm on Sunday and 11.30am yesterday.

Cash was stolen from a vehicle parked on Mellor Lea Farm Garth in Ecclesfield between 3pm on Sunday and 9am yesterday.

Money was also taken from another vehicle in nearby Mellor Lea Farm Drive at about 3pm yesterday.

Contact police with information on 101.