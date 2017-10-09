Spate of thefts across part of Sheffield

Thieves stole power tools, registration plates and a mountain bike during a spate of break-ins across part of Sheffield.
They stole power tools from a shed in Hopefield Avenue in Frecheville on Friday.
A set of registration plates were pinched from a Ford Fiesta parked up on Stanton Crescent, Frecheville, on Sunday.
A young boy had his bike stolen from Spa View Place in Hackenthorpe yesterday afternoon. The thieves made off on a motor scooter.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.
