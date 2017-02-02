Police are investigating a spate of vehicle thefts in south west Sheffield.

Burglars forced their way into a home on Norton Lees Crescent in Norton Lees by forcing the kitchen door open before apparently stealing keys and making off with the vehicle parked outside. The incident happened yesterday morning.

Later in the afternoon thieves stole a scooter from a car park in Ecclesall Road.

Items were also taken from a van in Glen Road, Nether Edge, after thieves had forced a door open.

The Sheffield South West Local Policing Team is investigating.

Anyone with information should contact police on the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.