Special event organised to honour life of Sheffield entertainer Bobby Knutt

A special evening of entertainment has been organised to celebrate the life of popular Sheffield entertainer Bobby Knutt.

The legendary comedian wowed audiences for decades with his appearances on TV and stage and a galaxy of stars paid tribute to him following his death in September at the age of 71.

Prior to his death he was all set to go back to his 1970s clubland roots and perform at the launch night of a new book entitled ‘Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to Working Men’s Clubs'.

But now The Grumbleweeds – one of the biggest acts on the clubland circuit in the 1970s – have stepped in and are set to perform their brand new show in memory of the star as part of an evening to celebrate his comedic talents.

The event will take place at Walkley Working Men’s Club on Friday, October 27, at 8pm.

Neil Anderson, who wrote 'Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to Working Men’s Clubs', said: “The Grumbleweeds were great friends of Bobby Knutt and it’s fitting they’ve agreed to step in, perform, and lead the tributes to one of the city’s funniest men.

“Bobby Knutt was a true professional and he’d want to ensure the event went ahead. We’re going to ensure it’s a night he’d have been proud of.”

The book launch night will also feature performances from a whole host of entertainers and in proper working men's club fashion a bingo.

Bobby appeared on Emmerdale, Heartbeat and Last Of The Summer Wine, and is perhaps more recently best known for playing Eddie Dawson on the hit ITV show Benidorm.

The Sheffield-born performer continued to wow audiences in pantomimes at the Crucible and Lyceum theatres alongside his TV work.

He died while on holiday in France last month. No details about his funeral have been released yet.

Tickets for the book launch and celebration night are £10 and available in advance from Walkley Working Men’s club or call Stephanie King to book on 07745 942071.

The event will also be raising funds for children’s charities.