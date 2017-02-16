Special Report: Calls for unity to drive city as highs and lows revealed

The economy is rallying, voter turnout is up and active travel is increasing - but a lack of jobs, poor air quality and a low number of start-up businesses are highlighted in the State of Sheffield report

“What we are seeing now is an awareness that we are on our own.

We have got to raise our voices more clearly and fight back

“I do find it really aggravating the pompous way in which people in London think the north is just Manchester.

“East of the Pennines, we have got to raise our voices more clearly and fight back - and it will be down to us.”

Those were the words of David Blunkett, chairman of Sheffield City Partnership Board, as city leaders launched this year’s State of Sheffield report.

Hundreds of people turned out to hear the key targets for Sheffield in 2017, as residents, businesses and community groups were urged to make collaboration their first thought in order to tackle the challenges ahead.

Sheffield is the only major UK city to conduct an annual health-check on itself and for the first time the report was written by six different authors, each an expert in that area.

The 2017 report covers six areas - Sheffield’s Vibrant Economy, Sheffield as A Youthful City, An Ageing Friendly City, A Fair and Just City, at The Ecosystem and at Sheffield’s Democracy & Engagement.

It praised high levels of exercise and physical activity and volunteering as well as impressive progress made by Sheffield’s children at secondary level when compared to other cities.

Another key finding was the gap between qualifications and the number of skilled jobs available.

Professor Gordon Dabinett, of Sheffield University, said although manufacturing was still a key city industry, it only employed nine per cent of the city’s workforce, and sectors such as digital and scientific were also important.

Prof Dabinett highlighted air quality and a lack of political engagement as key priorities. And he said it was vital to focus on two of the city’s growing sectors - younger and older people.

On the younger group, he said there was encouraging news’ in terms of results in education.

“It would appear that pupils in our schools are doing better. We are behind the national average - but we are catching up.”

And he urged the city to change our thinking about the older groups.

“Many are still working. This isn’t a retired population. That’s not the way to see it, “ he said.

From the business sector, Paul Houghton of Grant Thornton asked the audience how they would help create a vibrant economy’ in 2017.

Mr Houghton said there were five words to focus on this year: creativity, innovation, collaboration, leadership and ambition.

He said Sheffield often focused on the niche rather than big business, highlighting the number of breweries in the city as an example. Sheffield has five times more breweries per person than London.

But there are only six startup companies per 1,000 people, compared with an average of 10 nationally.

The city has plenty of creativity and innovation, Mr Houghton said, but should shout about it more in order to boost the economy.

“We are turning our ideas into concepts which can be turned into value. But we are not yet generating the value, “ he said.

Mr Houghton said leadership should not always come from politicians, and highlighted several examples of business bosses who could take Sheffield forward.

The fact that the nine people pictured on the slide behind Mr Houghton were white men did not go unnoticed in the room, with a noticeable murmur passing through the audience.

People using the #Sheffield2017 hashtag on Twitter - which was trending in the UK on Tuesday - were quick to point out the lack of diversity of the examples given.

But Mr Houghton quickly gave a disclaimer that leaders should not all be white men, and encouraging women and people from diverse backgrounds was key to the city’s success.

And pointing out that she was a woman in a position of power, Sheffield Council leader Julie Dore acknowledged the city had issues, but said progress was being made.

Coun Dore said deals with Sichuan Guodong Construction Group and McLaren showed Sheffield was able to attract significant outside investment.

She highlighted the Our Fair City campaign, which she said was having an impact, and praised Sheffield’s many volunteers helping deal with national cuts in organisations such as foodbanks.

She added: “Our reputation as a 21st century city of makers is spreading across the country, and this growing national reputation will be matched by the visible signs of redevelopment right across the city, and especially in the city centre.”

The 120-page State of Sheffield report, calls on Sheffield to embrace its uniqueness’ in order to attract global business and boost its economy.

It highlights the need to tackle continuing inequality, improve education, and support both younger and older people.

While celebrating the success of The Outdoor City brand, the report sets a target of getting more people cycling and walking in Sheffield, and makes improving air quality a priority.

And it outlines a desire to get more people engaged in the city’s politics and democracy.

Available to download at Sheffield First Partnership