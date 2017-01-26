Special Report: Workers who must see the good from the trees

Meet the staff who are trying to inform and educate residents about the need for proper management of Sheffield’s trees.

Nick McQueen is a ‘tree man’, as his boss Bob Anderson puts it, yet often finds himself in what he diplomatically calls ‘a passionate exchange’ beneath one of Sheffield’s street trees.

Anderson Tree Care at work by the River Sheaf near the city centre: Bob Anderson moving away as a cut tree is hoisted up from the riverbank

“It can be abusive. People call you a tree butcher, or say: ‘Why are you doing this? It’s a perfectly healthy tree, it doesn’t need to come down.’ So you enter into a discussion and walk them round, and say it’s got this issue and this issue, but it can be difficult to explain and for them to listen when they’re so emotionally charged.

“I remember one person saying: ‘It’s not your fight, stay out of it,’ and that really hurt me. I’m studying the subject, I’m informed about it, and here I am up the tree. Why isn’t this anything to do with me?”

Bob added: “I think there’s an assumption that people in tree work are under-qualified, and it’s the only job they can get. Actually for most of them tree work is not a job, it’s a vocation, and we like to impart knowledge.”

Tree man Nick is studying for his second degree, for example.

Bob started Anderson Tree Care during the national storm of 1987, and after clearing damaged trees around the country, now works mainly around Sheffield, Yorkshire and Derbyshire. Bob’s eight employees include his brothers Bill and Rich – their father Henry inspired them in their trade by taking the boys out from their home in Gleadless Valley to help with his forestry work in the 1970s.

Last Friday, the company removed six trees on the banks of the River Sheaf as part of the Environment Agency’s flood alleviation work. “A tree will need to come down if, in essence, it’s outgrown its situation,” said Bob. The sycamore and ash trees were damaging the river bank and adding to flood risk near the railway station, he said.

Bob believes the groundswell of public opinion about Sheffield’s trees is a good thing, praising Sheffield Tree Action Groups for raising public awareness about Sheffield’s urban trees. But trees planted in a designed environment need managing, he said.

The deaths of three Birmingham people crushed by a falling street tree in 1999 led local authorities to take a cautious view of their public tree stock. The recent survey in Sheffeld was carried out quickly after Amey took over street tree management, with those ‘duty of care’ issues in mind, Bob said.

“STAG have said that too many trees were coming down in those first phases, and perhaps they’re right. But as far as I can tell, this is nothing to do with making money for Amey, it’s more about making the city easier to look after.”

Bob’s team are not involved in the current round of tree removals, and were not on duty at 5.30am on Rustlings Road. They are regularly called out for emergencies at 3am or earlier, however, when the public report a fallen tree, and have carried out plenty of night work in recent storms.

“Recently word went out from protesters to photograph everything they saw happening, even at night,” said Nick. “It’s a difficult job at the best of times, but worrying about someone trying to photograph you just makes a challenging job even more challenging.”

Andersons have carried out tree work all over Sheffield, and say there are differences in attitude across the city.

“I wouldn’t say people in Parson Cross or The Manor care any less about their trees, they just have other priorities,” said Nick. “We were working on a split oak tree outside a food bank in Westfield that had become a hazard, and the people there were upset it was coming down, but understood the reasons. It’s not that they didn’t care – but they were queuing for a food bank.”

In an ideal world, said Bob, street trees would always be planted in enough space (unlike many older Sheffield trees), regularly managed and, to extend their life, perhaps pollarded – where the top and branches of a tree are cut off to encourage new growth at the top – to extend their life, and the public would be fully engaged in an ongoing replacement and renewal programme.

“STAG is undoubtedly a positive outcome for the trees of Sheffield generally,” said Nick. “There’s now a need to engage with people while there’s a groundswell of interest. But people do need to understand in a built environment, trees need management. It isn’t necessarily a bad thing for a tree to come down, because a healthy tree stock is a constantly changing tree stock.

“All our large canopy trees were saplings at some point, and you have to appreciate that.”