Sport hub on Chapel Walk turns into reality

Work is well under way on creating a new ‘hub’ dedicated to raising the profile of sport in Sheffield on a city centre street.

The Sporting Sheffield charity has taken over a large empty unit on Chapel Walk to open a shop, art gallery and café.

The ambition is to offer education, training and work experience, as well as a meeting place for sports enthusiasts. An initial, low-key opening was set to take place this week, before a gradual increase in provision, which will be completed in stages.

Researcher and consultant Dr John P Wilson, who lives in Whirlow, teaches at the universities of Sheffield and Oxford and is among Sporting Sheffield’s trustees, previously said the venture would be a ‘unique offering’.

The unit, which comprises the ground floor, upstairs and basement, was previously occupied by Bird’s Yard, which now trades on the opposite side of Chapel Walk.