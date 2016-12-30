Sporting stars honoured by the Queen

Sheffield’s golden girl Jessica Ennis-Hill has been recognised for her years of competition success with a CBE to cap off a year in which she retired from her sport.

The 2012 Olympic heptathlon gold medallist, who announced her retirement in October, had hoped to repeat her triumph at this year’s games in Rio, but had to settle for silver.

Grace Clough

Gold medal-winning Paralympic rower Grace Clough was already celebrating her star on the Sheffield Legends walk of fame, and her year has ended on even more of a high after she was awarded an MBE. The 25-year-old former High Storrs School pupil suffers from Erb’s palsy, which affects the nerves in her right shoulder. She only started rowing three years ago after she was spotted at an event at the English Institute for Sport in Attercliffe.

She said: “What a huge honour it is to be awarded an MBE.

“I honestly could not have done any of this without the support of my family, boyfriend, friends, support staff and the help of the National Lottery.”

Barnsley FC legend Norman Rimmington was revealed as a recipient of the British Empire Medal just a day after his death, aged 93.

Barnsley FC legend Norman'Rimmo' Rimmington

‘Rimmo’ was a club man from the day he signed as a goalkeeper in 1945 to his final day. After retiring from playing, he went on to work for Barnsley as a coach, assistant manager, groundsman, physio and kit manager.

Rotherham’s Will Bayley, who won gold for Paralympics GB in the men’s class 7 table tennis in Rio this year, has been awarded an MBE.

Will, another English Institute of Sport product, was born with arthrogryposis, a rare congenital disorder that affected all four of his limbs. He underwent numerous operations at Great Ormond Street Hospital from the age of three months old.

He was then diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma aged seven.

His years of training paid off when he beat Brazil’s Israel Pereira Stroh in the final in Rio.

Esther Mathews who founded the Green Star Canoe Club in Doncaster in 1993, has been awarded the BEM for services to canoeing.

The club, where she is still secretary and coach, has grown to be one of the largest canoe and kayak slalom clubs in the country.