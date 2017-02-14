STAR FOOD REVIEW: Freshness factor is key at Greek eatery

With five Greek restaurants located within a mile of Yamas on Abbeydale Road, managing to stand out is no easy feat.

Owner Tina Mitsouli, who started with the restaurant when it was Dimitri’s before taking it over in November, says what helps Yamas to stand out is the fact that every meal is cooked fresh on the premises that day.

“I would rather run out of a dish than serve something that’s been in the freezer and then defrosted,” she said.

Tina, who says she wants to put her personal stamp on the restaurant, adds that all of the produce comes fresh from Greece, which helps to add a sprinkling of authenticity to every dish on the menu.

And that’s certainly reflected in the quality of the food as I discovered, when I visited recently.

To start, my friends and I ordered the classic staples of olives and hummus and spanakopita, which is spinach and feta cheese, wrapped in filo pastry.

The hummus, in particular, was excellent.

The touch of paprika gave it a little spice, and it tasted as though it had been whipped up moments before serving.

As a free extra we were also brought some out oven-baked bread and tzatziki, which just melted in your mouth.

This was brought out by Tina, who says she has a part in every role in the business, and was attentive throughout our meal.

At this juncture, it’s important to mention that Star reporters only reveal their identity to the proprietor after the meal is over in order to be able to give a true account of the food and service on offer.

For the mains, my veggie pal and I ordered the imam - oven baked aubergines stuffed with onions, garlic with tomato and mint sauce.

While the individual components of the dish may sound bland the taste was anything but, due to the combination of spices used. It was served up with homemade, seasoned chips and a rice garnish.

My friend ordered the ‘kotopoulo sto fourno me patates’ - or chicken baked in the oven with potatoes and herbs - which she said was extremely tasty and fresh.

The atmosphere was pleasant, if a little quiet, and it was very reasonable with a meal for three people, including starters, mains and a carafe of house wine coming in at just under £60.

Yamas offers 20 per cent discount to students and NHS workers from Tuesday to Thursday.

It has also started a breakfast menu from 10am on weekends.