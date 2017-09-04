Stocksbridge make it seven points from last nine with fine away win; Sheffield FC denied first win by last-ditch equaliser

Stocksbridge Park Steels took their points haul to seven from the last nine with a convincing 3-0 win at Belper Town.

Sheffield FC were denied a first win of the season by a last-gasp equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Corby Town.

Steels boss Chris Hilton had never won at Belper as a player or manager but he put right as his side hit three unanswered second half goals.

It took Stocksbridge just two minutes of the second half to break the deadlock. Litchfield saw his shot brilliantly saved by the home keeper but Lumsden reacted quickest to pot the loose ball.

Steels made it 2-0 on 55 minutes, Lumsden the provider this time pulling the ball back for Scott Ruthven to tuck away a good finish.

The points were wrapped up with 12 minutes remaining. Litchfield’s delightful cross picked out Lumsden who tucked home with ease

Belper had a goal ruled out for offside and in the final minute George Grayson cleared off the line to ensure Steels clean sheet.

It was another frustrating day for Sheffield. After ann even first half. Club had a great chance just after the break when Joel Purkiss got in on goal only to hit his shot straight at the keeper.

Sheffield did grab the lead on 53 minutes when Derry Robson’s shot struck the hand of a defender, the referee awarding the penalty despite home protests, which Andy Gascoigne sending the keeper the wrong way.

Corby pushed for an equaliser with Brett Souter having to make a good stop with his legs and the hosts levelled the scores in time added on, sub Jordan O’Brien latching onto a through pass to guide a shot wide of the diving Souter and in off the far post.

Today - Premier Divi: Shaw Lane v Rushall Olympic.

Tuesday - Integro League Cup prelim round: Scarborough Athletic v Sheffield FC.

Premier Div: Coalville Town v Matlock Town, Nantwich Town v Buxton. Div One South: Frickley Athletic v Belper Town.