Strictly Come Dancing 10th Anniversary comes to Sheffield

Strictly Come Dancing 'The Live Tour' stops off at Sheffield Arena for two nights next week on Wednesday 25th & Thursday 26th January 2017.

The line-up of celebrities and their professional partners for the 2017 Strictly Come Dancing Live UK Tour are 2016 TV Series winners Ore Oduba and Karen Clifton; Louise Redknapp and Kevin Clifton; Danny Mac and Oti Mabuse; Ed Balls and Katya Jones; Daisy Lowe and Aljaž Skorjanec; Lesley Joseph and Gorka Marquez.

Completing the line-up for group numbers and professional dances are six of this series’ fabulous professional dancers Giovanni Pernice and Janette Manrara, AJ Pritchard and Chloe Hewitt, Oksana Platero and Neil Jones.

The celebrities and professional dancers will be joining tour judges Len Goodman, Craig Revel Horwood (who also directs the show) and Karen Hardy, along with 2017 tour host, Anita Rani.

The judges will provide their invaluable wisdom, advice and scores at each performance on tour. But not only are the celebrities and their dance partners competing for the judges’ scores, they will also be battling to win votes from the arena audiences, who can text vote via their mobile phones and ultimately have the power to decide who wins the coveted Glitterball Trophy at the end of each show.

Tickets for Strictly Come Dancing Live UK Tour at Sheffield Arena are on sale now, priced £39.20, £50.40 & £72.80 including booking fee when booked online at www.sheffieldarena.co.uk or through the ticket hotline on 0114 256 56 56.

Tickets booked in person at the Arena box office are priced £36.75, £47.25 & £68.25 including booking fee.