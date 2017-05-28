Suicide bomber pictured moments before Manchester Arena terror attack

The Manchester bomber has been pictured moments before Monday's massacre, as a wave of arrests fuelled hope that further terror threats had been quelled.

Police issued CCTV stills of Salman Abedi, bespectacled and casually clothed, in a plea for information about his movements between May 18 and the attack.

The scene in Manchester, following Monday night's bomb blast

A matter of hours after he was captured on camera, the 22-year-old was dead, having inflicted an outrage on a pop concert attended predominantly by young girls.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: "We are gathering a detailed picture of Abedi as the invesitgation develops, and now need people to tell us if they have any information on his movements from May 18, when he returned to the UK, through to Monday night.

"The investigation is making good progress and we know one of the last places Abedi went was a city centre flat and from there he left to make his way to Manchester Arena.

"The flat is a highly relevant location which we believe may be the final assembly point for the device."

This comes after Manchester bombing victim Georgina Callander's family hit out at the Government over her death, saying it must 'open its eyes' or more parents will lose children to terror.

The 18-year-old was killed in the blast shortly after her favourite artist Ariana Grande left the stage at the Manchester Arena on Monday.

In a statement released through Greater Manchester Police, her family said the teenager's life had been cut short by 'evil, evil men prepared to ruin lives and destroy families'.

A total of 22 people were killed in the atrocity, and dozens more were injured.

Sheffield woman Kelly Brewster was one of those killed in Monday's attack.

The heroic 32-year-old died as she shielded her sister Claire Booth and 11-year-old niece from the blast.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Theresa May downgraded the threat level from critical to severe, meaning an attack is highly likely.