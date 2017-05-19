Suspect quizzed over 'zombie drug' Spice found during South Yorkshire raid

A man has been questioned by detectives after the potentially deadly 'zombie drug' known as Spice was found in a home during a police raid.

Specialist police teams swooped on properties in Rawmarsh, East Herringthorpe and Swinton in Rotherham on Wednesday morning and seized the substance along with a quantity of cannabis.

Spice - a designer synthetic cannabis - has been given the nickname of a 'zombie drug' for the way it leaves users unable to move properly.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "A 22-year-old Rawmarsh man has been interviewed and cautioned for cultivating four cannabis plants, while a second man is still under investigation for what we suspect to be the possession of ‘spice’. The substance is away for analysis.

"Four properties were searched but nobody was arrested. The street value of the plants is minimal as they are immature."