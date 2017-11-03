Suspected Doncaster cannabis factory found - on Greenleafe Avenue!

Police discovered what is thought to be a cannabis factory - on aptly named Greenleafe Avenue in Doncaster.
The Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a search warrant at the address in Wheatley Hills on Wednesday and posted two pictures to their Facebook page appearing to show a cannabis set up.
The team posted: "A 28-year-old man was arrested and processed in relation to the offence and officers left the address a little less green and leaf in appearance.
"Please continue to report any illegal drug activity on 101 or through crime stoppers. 0800 555 111."
Almost Done!
Registering with Sheffield Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.