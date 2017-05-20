Suspected drug dealers arrested in Sheffield city centre police operation

Two suspected drug dealers have been arrested during a police operation in Sheffield city centre.

The two men, aged 31 and 38, were arrested in Fitzalan Square after officers found what is suspected to be a quantity of crack cocaine and cannabis.

Another man searched at the scene was found to be in possession of cannabis and issued with a £90 fixed penalty notice.

The operation was conducted by the Sheffield West Neighbourhood Team yesterday as part on an ongoing operation to tackle crime and disorder in the area.