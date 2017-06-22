Suspects 'jumped out of windows' after police found drugs at Sheffield property

A group of suspects attempted a quick getaway by trying to jump from a window when police raided a suspected drugs den.

Police were called to a house in Broomhall after housing officers had visited to change the locks.

They discovered a group of people inside and what was thought to be a quantity of drugs and so they called the Sheffield Central Local Policing Team.

Those inside attempted to flee the property when officers found what is thought to be more than £4000 worth of heroin.

A spokesperson for the Sheffield Central LPT said: "Whilst attempting a quick getaway, a number of individuals have jumped out the window of the property, but in their hurry made a schoolboy error and forgot to take their possessions with them.

"Inside officers located around 50 wraps of heroin being prepared for sale and a substantial amount still packaged up. In total, the drugs, suspected to be heroin have a street value of approximately £4250.

"Officers will now be conducting an investigation to try and identify those males seen fleeing from the address."

Anyone who has information about the incident of knows the identity of the men is asked to contact police on the non-emergency 101 number. Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.