Take That star Gary Barlow announces UK tour with solo concert dates in Sheffield

Musical legend Gary Barlow has announced two solo concert dates in Sheffield as part of a 2018 nationwide tour.

The Take That star will embark on a 34-date UK tour in April - including two dates at Sheffield City Hall next June.

The tour will see Gary play intimate venues across the UK and Ireland including some never visited before. The last time Gary played a string of venues this size, demand was so high he could have sold certain venues out six times over!

He said: "I had such a lot of fun back in 2013 when I played those smaller venues because you’re so much closer to the fans’"

"The audience always seem to love the intimacy of it all too. I’m also really looking forward to playing in a couple of cities I’ve never played before as well as getting a chance to meet the fans there.’"

Gary last toured as a solo artist in 2014 to acclaim from fans and critics alike, playing some of the biggest venues he had ever played as a solo artist including The O2 London, Birmingham LG Arena, Glasgow The SSE Hydro and Manchester Arena.

Since forming in 1989, Take That have won eight BRIT awards, sold over 45 million records and over eight million concert tickets.

Gary is one of Britain’s most successful songwriters, having written 14 number one singles as well as being a six-time recipient of an Ivor Novello Award.

Aside from his achievements with Take That, he has also co-written and produced music for other renowned artists including Dame Shirley Bassey, Sir Elton John and Robbie Williams.

Gary’s last solo record ‘Since I Saw You Last’ sold more than 600,000 copies and was the ninth biggest selling album that year.

In more recent years, Gary has also turned his attention to the world of theatre, composing the score for the hugely successful production ‘Finding Neverland’, working alongside screenwriter Tim Firth to write the music and lyrics for musical ’The Girls’ and also working alongside his Take That band mates to produce ‘The Band’ a record breaking musical featuring the music of Take That.

Singer songwriter KT Tunstall has also been announced as special guest support from the start of the tour and up to and including Nottingham.

UK TOUR DATES

16th April – Edinburgh – Playhouse

17th April – Edinburgh – Playhouse

19th April – Perth – Concert Hall

20th April – Dundee – Caird Hall

21st April – Aberdeen – BHGE Arena

23rd April – Hull – City Hall

24th April – Hull – City Hall

26th April – Leicester – De Montfort Hall

27th April – Blackpool – Opera House

28th April – Blackpool – Opera House

30th April – Sunderland – Empire

1st May – Sunderland – Empire

3rd May – Manchester – O2 Apollo

4th May – Manchester – O2 Apollo

8th May – Belfast – Waterfront

10th May – Dublin – BGE Theatre

12th May – Kilarney, INEC

14th May – Brighton, Centre

15th May – Cardiff – Motorpoint Arena

17th May – London – Palladium

18th May – London – Palladium

21st May – Llandudno, Venue Cymru

22nd May – Llandudno, Venue Cymru

24th May – Halifax – Victoria Theatre

25th May – Nottingham – Royal Concert Hall

26th May – Nottingham – Royal Concert Hall

28th May – Isle of Man – Villa Marina

29th May – Isle of Man – Villa Marina

31st May – Southend – Cliffs Pavilion

1st June – Bournemouth – International Centre

4th June – Sheffield – City Hall

5th June – Sheffield – City Hall

8th June – Thetford Forest

9th June – Delamere Forest

Tickets go onsale Friday 20th October at 10am and will be available at www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.