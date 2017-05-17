Teachers to join march against education cuts in Sheffield

Teachers will join a rally in Sheffield in protest of Government cuts this weekend.

A march and rally will be held starting at Devonshire Green at noon and finishing on the steps of City Hall at 1pm on Saturday, May 20.

It is being organised by the Sheffield Division of the National Union of Teachers and Sheffield People's Assembly, with support from Sheffield Trades Union Council.

A spokesman for the Sheffield Division of the NUT said: "The march and rally will highlight the shocking scale of spending cuts against our vital public services like education and NHS, not to mention local authority services - all essential services for all citizens."

Unions have claimed schools in Sheffield are facing having their budgets cut by more than £27m.

The proposed new national funding formula, being introduced from 2018 to 2019, will see the city lose an average of £395 per pupil - the equivalent to 731 teachers, according to teaching unions.

The Department of Education is making changes to the way it funds schools to try and close the gap between different geographical areas, with some schools expected to receive more funding.

However analysis by teachers’ unions’ published as part of the national funding formula consultation, indicates 98 per cent of schools will face cuts in per pupil funding.

Confirmed speakers at the rally include Martin Mayer, from Sheffield TUC and Chris Townsend, of the Free University of Sheffield campaign.

