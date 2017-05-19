Teammates pay tribute to former Sheffield Hallam rugby player who died aged just 25

Heartbroken teammates have paid tribute to a promising rugby player who died in his sleep aged just 25.

Gareth Puttock played for Hallamshire RUFC while studying at Sheffield Hallam University before he died suddenly earlier this month.

David Hasnip, the club's first team captain, said Gareth joined the club in 2013 and was "a big part" of their Yorkshire 5 campaigns for the next two seasons.

He added: "He was a technically gifted player and was a big voice on the pitch, which sometimes got him in trouble. He was an even bigger voice off it at training and social occasions and we all have many fond memories of him at Christmas parties and end of seasons do's.

"As a club we were very sad to hear about his passing, especially at such a young age, and he will always be remembered by Hallamshire RUFC."

Other tributes from friends and those associated with the club have flooded in on Twitter.

Matthew Shaw said: "Very sad news. Gareth was a really good lad. What a loss to friends, family and Hallamshire RUFC."

John Davidson added: "Shocked to learn of the sudden death of a teammate. Fit and in his 20s. Puts things into perspective."

Gareth, originally from Devon but later moved to Leeds, was also a popular member at Roundhegians RUFC and had just claimed the Clubman of the Year Award at the Yorkshire 2 division club. He joined the rugby club after moving to Leeds to start a graduate job with Lloyds Banking Group.

Club secretary Mick Mulligan said: "He only moved up about a year ago and straight away he joined his local rugby club. His death has had a big effect on the club.

"He played every week and was a big part of the social scene. He was experienced and had been playing for years, and he was outgoing and popular.

"The rest of the lads have been really upset by it - it was so unexpected. He went to bed and died in his sleep, he was meant to be going to work the next day but he never woke up. He hadn't been ill so it's been a really big shock."

