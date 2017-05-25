Telegraph debate: How can we define our identity in a rapidly-changing world?

‘People should think more about their common roots’

Nigel Slack, Active Citizen

The ‘Identity & Where We Belong’ event is my contribution to the 2017 season of Festival of Debate and is a little different from my usual fare. Generally, I’m interested in the decision-making processes of our local leaders. This time I’ve chosen less of a debate and more of a conversation.

Following the EU Referendum, the success of Donald Trump in the US presidential elections and the rise to prominence of various Nationalist parties in continental Europe - Marine LePen’s Front Nationale being just one of those - I started to wonder how our views on our own identities may be changing.

These events were seeming to divide people on lines of ‘belonging’ to certain identities and it seemed to me that we may look very differently at our identity than we did a scant 12 months ago.

As I did a little research, I came across the philosopher Zygmunt Bauman, who was Polish-born but lived in Leeds at the end of his life. His obituary in the Washington Post said “[...] he coined the term ‘liquid modernity’ to describe a contemporary world in such flux that individuals are left rootless and bereft of any predictable frames of reference.”

This struck a chord with me, because in the grand scheme of things we seem to be heading into a world changing beyond our ability to keep up, with politicians increasingly reduced to attempting to shepherd the chaos we, and they, are creating. That being the case, I wanted an event that would enable us to talk about the different roots of our identities as individuals and whether those change over time. Ethnicity, religion, nationality, work, politics, family, football team - all may be parts of our identity, but which comes first in that list may change in different circumstances. Where in this conversation does DNA fit in, if at all? In this country, does class still play a part?

I don’t expect to answer all of these points, but if people go away thinking more about the common roots of identity, rather than about what divides us, that would be a good start.

* ‘Identity & Where We Belong’ takes place tomorrow (Friday) at Theatre Delicatessen on The Moor, 7-9pm. Entry is free, but attendees are asked to visit www.festivalofdebate.com to register their interest.

‘We are products of our time - not our DNA’

Deborah Egan OBE, Director of DINA Venue

I consider the idea of identity and how it is formed regularly, returning always to that perennial question: nature or nurture? But not to mince words, I believe in the latter.

What personal insights do we gain from ancestry or DNA investigations? Do we hope to retune ourselves by comparing family lives or old glories?

I love effective analysis. I think it’s only from it that new ideas and attitudes are generated.

As humans, we have to continually re-evaluate society, politics and the environment to know who we are and determine our next steps, morally and scientifically, but this is a contemporary exercise.

How much difference does it make for me to know, as I do, that Great Aunt Josephine was a female Magwitch, shipped off to an Australian penal colony by a judge in the late 19th century?

Well, apart from a frisson of schadenfreude, my main reaction is a sense of injustice for the poor woman, rather than wondering if I’ll get itchy fingers in Tesco’s.

Fundamentally, I believe we are the product of our time, rather than a DNA helix.

One of my earliest memories in Sheffield was of people saying to me, “You’re not from round here, are you?” Raging red hair, odd clothing (tartan trousers, kilts , hand-knitted jumpers) and a non-affiliated accent were probably the main drivers of that opinion.

Yet what accent to adopt?

As a city kid, at six years old I could speak Polish and ask nicely for rice and peas and have tea with Marghanita Laski.

My brother and I were part of a Bash Street Kids gang from Lithuanian Jewish, Polish, Irish and Caribbean families, speaking our languages, eating our food, becoming what we are.

‘Belonging is sought in order to feel loved’

Pennie Raven, Activist & community entrepreneur

Brexit has left some people feeling they have taken ownership of their identity and belonging, and others feeling their identity and belonging are being disregarded. Identity defines who we are. We self-represent our interests, relationships, social activity, political views, our personal and physical heritage. Our sense of identity and belonging is often challenged by our experiences, relationships and our environment. From this perspective, Brexit is another one of those challenges – yet it feels so much more important.

The Brexit decision impacts most of our identities: our career, family, skills, cultural identity and social identity. Both sides of the debate are making a case that reflects their sense of identity and belonging, and as it is one of our most essential functions to have a sense of identity and belonging, we all choose a side that feels most ‘like us’. Because that is what we do, due to our innate desire to belong, we have over many generations sacrificed or amended our identities to do so.

Belonging is a need that we naturally seek in order to feel loved. Belonging means feeling a sense of welcome and acceptance, in our relationships, social activity, a place in society and our environment.

When we lose our sense of belonging, isolation and anxiety fill the void, unless you are in the minority who have no desire to belong and thrive on their independence. These are the changemakers, the provocateurs, the activists – the ones who hold a mirror up to our thoughts and feeling and help us choose where we belong, feel who, why and what we identify with.

Our opinions and beliefs sometimes differ from those around us. This is how we discover where we belong – or not. Brexit has plunged us into a mass identity crisis, with the rest of the world watching, trying to ensure that they don’t get hurt by the fallout. Like adults keeping a watching eye on teenagers, some will be there to ensure we don’t cause too much damage, while others will seek to exploit us during a vulnerable time of change.

‘Brexit vote exposed Sheffield’s divisions’

Dr Andy Mycock, University of Huddersfield

It’s time for Sheffield to talk.

Growing up in Buxton, Sheffield was the city that defined my teen years, largely due to its contribution to the new wave of British heavy metal music, 2p buses, Tinsley train depot and the Roxy nightclub. Though I have lived in Manchester for most of my adult life, Sheffield is a special place that remains close to my heart.

Early on June 24 last year, Sheffield resonated in an unforeseen manner when the media reported that a majority of its citizens had voted to leave the European Union. Sheffield quickly emerged as the weather vane English city for Brexit, as political pundits repeatedly drew attention to the similarity of the city’s referendum vote to the national result.

The drivers for the result were a complicated mix of national and local issues, but many highlighted that the city is deeply divided in terms of class, education, geography and opportunities. Since the referendum, there has been little attempt to understand the motivations of voters in the city, beyond establishing crude binaries between liberal, metropolitan ‘haves’ and working-class ‘have nots’.

Sheffield’s moment in the Brexit spotlight was brief and national interest in the city has quickly declined. Its political resonance across the North has also waned. While the city’s political leaders seek to resolve the potentially fatal challenges of the establishing of a Sheffield city region, Liverpool, Manchester and Teeside have elected new metro mayors.

Beyond Brexit, the past 12 months has also seen the election of Donald Trump in the US and the rise of European populist nationalisms.

But although the world looks and feels very different, now is a good time for the citizens of the Seven Hills to meet and discuss issues of identity and community. The Sheffield of my youth has largely gone, but I am keen to be part of these conversations. It feels like coming home.