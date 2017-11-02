Telegraph Debate: What can we learn from the Jared O’Mara controversy?

‘Calling out misogyny and sexism reveals issue’s scope’

Judith Dodds, Sheffield Feminist Network

John Prescott visits Ecclesall to help Labour's Sheffield Hallam candidate Jared O'Mara during the 2017 General Election campaign. Photo: Jacob Millen-Bamford

Language matters. It’s how we make sense of the world and how we connect with our fellow human beings. So the words we choose are important because they describe how we feel and what we think.

Calling young girls ‘sexy little slags’ and being in a band whose lyrics included ‘I wish I was a misogynist, I’d smash her in the face,’ as the Member of Parliament for Sheffield Hallam, Jared O’Mara, has done is offensive and hateful.

Had this language been confined to the past one might hope that with the passage of time has come a change in attitude.

But his alleged use of the phrase ‘ugly bitch’ earlier this year belies this.

Not limited to language, which is laden with hatred towards women and sexism, Mr O’Mara has extended his bigoted views to gays.

Of course Mr O’Mara is not the only sexist misogynist in Sheffield nor indeed the world; he is in good company. Even US President Donald Trump, the so-called leader of the ‘free world’, has discussed sexually assaulting women by grabbing them by the pussy – for which he has yet to be held to account.

And finally – finally – women’s voices are being heard, describing how in a myriad of ways they have been victims of sexist and misogynistic language and behaviour.

Offensive language is the tip of the iceberg when it comes to keeping women in their place: violence against women and girls is endemic. If we don’t experience it we fear it. Misogyny is widespread. The sooner we, as a society, face up to this unpalatable truth the quicker we can rid ourselves of it.

I am proud of the women who are telling their stories of ill-treatment. Calling out sexism and misogyny is important: it helps us understand the scope and depth of the problem.

Parliament, the theatre and the film industry are being forced to face up to this and it’s now time for the criminal justice system to start recording the multitude of violent and other crimes against women as a specific hate crime, misogyny, just as crimes involving racism and homophobia are recorded as such. Then we can really start to get to grips with protecting women and girls and creating a fair and equitable society fit for all.

We should be more familiar with candidates’ - Nigel Slack, Active Citizen, Sheffield

This opinion piece won’t radically change the way we do politics in this country but the lessons to be learned from the story of Jared O’Mara go way beyond the venal and offensive nature of his alleged comments and behaviour. The opportunistic reaction of those around the issue, particularly within mainstream political parties, is both an illustration of the debased nature of our politics and part of the problem. The furore around the story stems from the rotten core of our broken system.

We choose MPs by voting in first past the post elections. The person with the most votes wins. This favours the major parties in the system as it requires a significant shift in votes to change the majority party. The exception is ‘marginal seats’.

In national and local elections, the political parties concentrate resources on marginals, where they have a chance of overturning a sitting politician. This means most seats in an election are ignored and become ‘safe’ seats. The Electoral Reform Society estimates over half the seats in the UK are safe. The choices parties make about who to select to stand in these seats may also be under-resourced and therefore poor choices and not expected to win the seat. Hallam was a relatively safe seat.

Low turnout elections are already detrimental to our democracy. Voter apathy is exacerbated by combative and insulting behaviour by politicians both in political chambers and on social media. We must hold politicians to account for their parties’ policies, their own record and their behaviour when we vote. We should not expect angels as our representatives but we should take more time to know them, only then might we begin to redress the aggressive lowbrow politics we now have and which party voting encourages.

‘Use common sense when posting online’ - Emma Isaac, founder, Bitesize Social and co-organiser of legup.social

On average we spend almost two hours on social media each day. It is how we get our news, talk to friends, get support from strangers and interact with businesses. It’s also how we inadvertently present ourselves to people we’ve never met.

Anyone applying for a high-profile job would be wise to check their online ‘footprint’ still reflects who they are and what they stand for. However, it is prudent for anyone who uses social media to review what they’ve written. YouGov research showed nearly one in five employers have turned down a job candidate because of their online activity. And three quarters say aggressive or offensive language on social media would discourage them from hiring someone.

While 10-15 years ago we might not have predicted how our online comments could resurface, the younger generation are somewhat more social media savvy. Snapchat is popular for those under 25, and posts auto-delete after they’ve been viewed, meaning users don’t have to worry about employers or journalists unearthing posts. However, on the whole there is a lack of understanding or even apathy over privacy settings and what can legally be said online, as evidenced in recent contempt of court cases.

For those who want to be removed from search results or even have web links to articles about them deleted there is the ‘right to be forgotten’. However, the process is unclear and there are worries that it is a way to manipulate what information is in the public domain.

So, how should we use social media? For the most part, common sense prevails. Decide what you want to share and who with and set your privacy controls accordingly. Consider if it’s really a good idea to post after you’ve had a few drinks and/or are feeling riled. Be yourself. Although, to be fair, if you normally make discriminatory comments anyway, there’s more than your social media history that you should be worried about.

‘Good education can stop all forms of hate’ - Molly Williams, Student Journalist, Sheffield Hallam University

The many of us who use social media have all made a regrettable post at some point. For me, born at the end of the 90s and growing up as the internet was coming into full force, I often cringe at some of the posts that resurface on Facebook’s ‘On this Day’ feature. However, my excessive use of exclamation marks and the original emojis, where I would make faces out of the symbols on the keyboard, seem completely benign compared to the shame O’Mara is facing.

O’Mara made his comments over a decade ago when Facebook was just launching and when he was about the same age I am now. Like me, he also studied journalism at university – a time infamous for undisciplined and somewhat irresponsible behaviour. However, as a student in 2017 I cannot fathom posting the sort of comments he is now rightfully being scolded for. Mostly because calling people ‘fudge-packers’ or an ‘ugly bitch’ disgusts me, and partly because we are reminded daily at university to have good online etiquette – especially if you want to go into politics or journalism, or get a job anywhere for that matter.

Like many children today, my cousins have had iPhones since they started high school. They are now in their early teens and tell me they have had lessons in the classroom on how to not only be safe online but avoid making offensive comments. Perhaps if Jared had the same education he would have thought twice.

Social media has given people an opportunity to spread hate without being held to account – however, to say such hate is an online-only phenomenon is sadly not true. As in the case of O’Mara, he allegedly thought it OK to make derogatory comments to a women in person only a few months ago.

As a society we need to educate people, including O’Mara, not only about how to behave online but how to respect people who are different to us and stop encouraging hate and discrimination – wherever it is found.