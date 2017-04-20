Telegraph View: General suggestion for election

So we have another election on our hands.

This one was most certainly unexpected, probably because of the categorical denials that another vote was likely any time soon.

If there is something that would make a difference to your life and community then use this chance while your elected representatives really are at their most accountable

But we all know things change quickly in politics and we find ourselves with weeks of campaigning ahead.

If you aren’t completely electioned-out I suggest we see this as an opportunity.

We have been trying hard in recent weeks to reflect more of your opinions in the Telegraph and to use it as a vessel to channel debate.

There can be no better time for such an attitude than when the political future of our city and country is up for grabs.

Of course, all media are pointing to the polls and signalling a blue landslide.

However your memory doesn’t even have to stretch back a year to know that such predictions are not always accurate.

So what coverage do you want from your local newspaper in the run-up to a general election?

We can use local votes to make this about the issues that matter to you and your neighbourhood. It has to be about more than simply who sits in number 10 and how many MPs they represent.

Let’s make it about Sheffield and let us push the questions you want answering. We will of course be asking questions equally of all parties - but what should those questions be?

The Telegraph won’t be telling you how to vote. It will be informing you to help with your decision and, perhaps most importantly, it will be strongly encouraging that you do vote.

So send your questions in, be demanding in your requests for our election coverage and let’s make noise together. Email alex.moore@jpress.co.uk or write to him at the usual address.